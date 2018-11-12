POLITICS

Watch Houston Congressman Dan Crenshaw accept Pete Davidson's apology on SNL

EMBED </>More Videos

SNL's Pete Davidson apologizes to Texas congressman-elect Lt. Commander Dan Crenshaw.

NEW YORK --
Houston Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw accepted an apology from actor Pete Davidson on Saturday night's episode of Saturday Night Live. Davidson had glibly mocked Crenshaw's eyepatch during a "Weekend Update" segment that drew criticism from across the political spectrum.

After accepting the apology, Crenshaw got in a few good-natured shots in response ("This is Pete Davidson. He looks like if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person"). Then, the former Navy SEAL, who lost his right eye after an IED attack during a combat mission in Afghanistan, delivered a serious message for viewers about Veterans Day.

RELATED: Dan Crenshaw elected to replace outgoing Rep. Ted Poe in District 2

He encouraged the audience to tell veterans "never forget" instead of "thanks for your service." As he explains, "When you say 'never forget' to a veteran, you are implying that, as an American, you are in it with them, not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans but connected together as grateful, fellow Americans, who will never forget the sacrifices made by veterans past and present. And never forget those we lost on 9/11, heroes like Pete's father."

Read more on our partner Houston CultureMap's website.

SNL's Pete Davidson mocks GOP candidate who lost his eye in combat

EMBED More News Videos

Dan Crenshaw responds to SNL skit which made fun of him because he wears an eye patch.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsnlveteranTexasNew York
POLITICS
One data point suggests Democrats could win Texas soon
Prominent lawyer Tony Buzbee eyes Houston mayoral run
Lina Hidalgo says Judge Emmett's defeat was not random
Judge not in court day after releasing juvenile defendants
More Politics
Top Stories
Mustang driver loses control, slams into Washington Ave. bar
Local firefighters head west to help with California wildfires
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance
Farm supervisor accused of putting needles in strawberries
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Show More
Man jaywalking on Lee Road hit and killed by driver, deputies say
Vietnam War veteran to receive high school diploma Monday
Woman walking across I-45 hit and killed by 2 drivers
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K in Hawaii
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer
More News