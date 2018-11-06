ELECTION DAY

Dan Crenshaw elected to replace outgoing Rep. Ted Poe in District 2

First-time political candidate Dan Crenshaw has been elected as Texas' youngest congressional representative.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Navy SEAL was elected Tuesday night to become Texas' youngest congressional representative.

Dan Crenshaw will replace outgoing Republican Rep. Ted Poe in U.S. House District 2.

Crenshaw, 34, was a first-time political candidate who learned some political lessons early on after being forced into a runoff, finishing second by just 155 votes.

The Republican went on to win the nomination to face off with Democratic challenger Todd Litton for the open seat.

A second dose of political reality set in over the weekend when his war injury became the butt of a joke on "Saturday Night Live."

SEE ALSO: SNL's Pete Davidson mocks GOP candidate who lost his eye in combat
Dan Crenshaw responds to SNL skit which made fun of him because he wears an eye patch.


Comedian Pete Davidson compared Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch after losing an eye to an IED blast, to a porn hitman.

"The producers did reach out privately and said, 'Hey, we apologize.' Apparently, this wasn't scripted," Crenshaw recalled. "That's fine. What I called for before was civility. Right? I don't want to be part of the problem. That's why I don't want to be calling for firing people and demanding apologies."

Crenshaw is now getting the last laugh.

The congressman-elect said he hopes to work to keep a Republican majority in Texas, focusing on issues important to his constituents.

Texas Congressional District 2: The race without an incumbent to include Democrat nominee Todd Litton and Republican nominee Dan Crenshaw
SEE ALSO: Texas congressional candidates spar in town hall debate at UH-Downtown
(From left) State Sen. Sylvia Garcia, Phillip Aronoff, Daniel Crenshaw and Todd Litton faced their challengers in a debate on the issues at the University of Houston-Downtown on Wednesday night.

