HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A former Navy SEAL was elected Tuesday night to become Texas' youngest congressional representative.
Dan Crenshaw will replace outgoing Republican Rep. Ted Poe in U.S. House District 2.
Crenshaw, 34, was a first-time political candidate who learned some political lessons early on after being forced into a runoff, finishing second by just 155 votes.
The Republican went on to win the nomination to face off with Democratic challenger Todd Litton for the open seat.
A second dose of political reality set in over the weekend when his war injury became the butt of a joke on "Saturday Night Live."
Comedian Pete Davidson compared Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch after losing an eye to an IED blast, to a porn hitman.
"The producers did reach out privately and said, 'Hey, we apologize.' Apparently, this wasn't scripted," Crenshaw recalled. "That's fine. What I called for before was civility. Right? I don't want to be part of the problem. That's why I don't want to be calling for firing people and demanding apologies."
Crenshaw is now getting the last laugh.
The congressman-elect said he hopes to work to keep a Republican majority in Texas, focusing on issues important to his constituents.
