A former Navy SEAL was elected Tuesday night to become Texas' youngest congressional representative.Dan Crenshaw will replace outgoing Republican Rep. Ted Poe in U.S. House District 2.Crenshaw, 34, was a first-time political candidate who learned some political lessons early on after being forced into a runoff, finishing second by just 155 votes.The Republican went on to win the nomination to face off with Democratic challenger Todd Litton for the open seat.A second dose of political reality set in over the weekend when his war injury became the butt of a joke on "Saturday Night Live."Comedian Pete Davidson compared Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch after losing an eye to an IED blast, to a porn hitman."The producers did reach out privately and said, 'Hey, we apologize.' Apparently, this wasn't scripted," Crenshaw recalled. "That's fine. What I called for before was civility. Right? I don't want to be part of the problem. That's why I don't want to be calling for firing people and demanding apologies."Crenshaw is now getting the last laugh.The congressman-elect said he hopes to work to keep a Republican majority in Texas, focusing on issues important to his constituents.