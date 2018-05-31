TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Houston City Council approves $4.8 billion budget

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston City Council approved the nearly $5 billion budget by a vote of 13-4. (KTRK)

Keaton Fox
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's nearly $5 billion budget for fiscal year 2019 was approved by the Houston City Council after nearly six hours of discussion.

Four council members voted against the budget on Wednesday, including Councilmembers Mike Knox, Jack Christie, Michael Kubosh and Greg Travis.

The budget closes a $114 million deficit and does so by not cutting jobs or major city services. It also fully funds employee pensions and doesn't include sales of city real estate.

Using one-time funds from special accounts and a lawsuit settlement, Mayor Sylvester Turner balanced the budget, but did it in a way that some council members and Controller Chris Brown had concerns with.

The lack of a "structurally balanced budget," a phrase uttered consistently over the budget discussion period, will be problematic over the coming years. That is when incoming revenue matches spending.

In Houston's case, spending outpaces income. To make up for it, money comes from other accounts and sources.

One of the council's most fiscally conservative figures, at-large council member Christie, accused other council members of not having a spine for not standing up for stiffer cuts to help balance the budget. He said promises made about cutting extraneous spending have never been made good on.

"We continue to needlessly expand bureaucracy," Christie said. "We need to bring some common sense back to government."

The comments cut against the mayor, who protested firmly.

"When you vote against this budget, you are voting against police," Turner said. "You are voting against three fire cadet classes."

The last budgets approved were not structurally balanced, Turner said. If there were problems with the budget, the mayor said then council members should've offered specific amendments to fix it.

"I don't think you've done anything," Davis said to Christie. "I thought that was somewhat disrespectful. So, I'm going to be disrespectful in return."

Christie resigned his seat as the head of the budget committee at the end of his comments on the budget.

"I will accept your resignation without hesitation," Turner said.

Most of the day's discussion centered on amendments presented by council members. Most were withdrawn and few moved money around in the budget.

Wednesday's meeting was unusually long because of the Memorial Day holiday pushing all of the council's business into a single day. Normally, council meets on Tuesday afternoon for public comment and then Wednesday for council business.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshouston politicsbudgethouston city councilsylvester turnerTed Oberg InvestigatesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
DA: Arkema's Harvey crisis planning began day of landfall
City claims existing migrant child facility has incorrect permit
New Houston child detention facility closer to opening
Arkema case docs: Other plants moved chemicals out of town
Houston raising red flags about all Southwest Key facilities
More Ted Oberg Investigates
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News