Fire cadets claim Houston mayor discriminating against them

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Late Thursday afternoon, 68 Houston fire cadets filed grievances against Mayor Sylvester Turner alleging he is retaliating and discriminating against them. The 68 are all finished with their fire academy training, but have not been sworn in as Houston firefighters.
Mayor Turner insists it is for budgetary reasons.
ABC13 has extensively covered the 68 cadets. They are made up of two training classes. We've shown you how some spend their time raking leaves and pouring concrete. All the while, the city is paying sworn firefighters overtime to fill shifts virtually every day.
The grievances were filed by the group with the city's Office of Inspector General. Per policy, there is no description of the alleged retaliation. A series of check boxes allege Turner and Fire Chief Sam Pena are retaliating against the cadets. They also list age discrimination. None of the firefighters is older than 35.
As cadets, the group earns roughly $28,000 per year. If sworn in, they would jump to $40,000 or more. They would also enjoy more protection from being immediately laid off.
Turner has said the overall cost of Prop B could force him to lay off hundreds of firefighters.
At the same time the cadets were filing their grievances, Turner was behind closed doors meeting with a small group council members to lay out his plan to implement Proposition B, the voter-approved pay parity initiative. It would force the city to give firefighters big raises so their pay would equal equally ranked police officers in Houston.
It also comes a day after Councilman Dwight Boykins used a procedural measure to delay 32 of the 41 items on Wednesday's city council agenda. Boykins vows to similarly delay new items next week as well if the cadets are not sworn in.
In a statement, Turner called the grievance filing 'theatrics,' saying his decision is based solely on the 'financial constraints of the city.'
Here is Turner's full statement:
"These are employment decisions based on the financial constraints of the city. My efforts to save the city from the financial ruin posed by Prop B are solely responsive to the needs and desires of the residents of Houston. Complaints by fire cadets of discrimination and retaliation will be handled by the Office of Inspector General like any other complaint.
"But these theatrics are nothing more than a distraction and do not help us to solve real financial challenges. I am confident that people can see what the Fire Fighters Association is doing: It is ironic that at the same time that we were sitting down with Council Members to discuss the implementation of Prop B, this demonstration was being held. Nevertheless, I remain focused on protecting the interest of this city, because there is simply too much at stake."
