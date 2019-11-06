Boykins steadfast despite 4th place showing for Houston mayor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the results trickled in to central counting, mayoral candidate Dwight Boykins remained hopeful Tuesday night and had no immediate plans to concede the mayoral election.
"We know today that there are over 100,000 plus votes cast," Boykins said. "We're going to wait."
The outgoing city council member thanks a list of supporters and volunteers at a campaign event, while mentioning that it was not a concession speech.
By 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Boykins trailed incumbent Sylvester Turner and challengers Tony Buzbee and Bill King with 6% of the vote, with only 9 percent of the precincts reporting. Turner lead the pack with 48% of the vote just before midnight.
While the campaign event had emptied out, Boykins reflected on his time garnering votes. He even pointed to the topic of Proposition B and his opponent's handling of the issue.
"I put it out there for the people in this city. I stood up for the men and women of the fire department because I felt they were mistreated, and they were," Boykins said. "I don't feel bad about any of the decisions I ever made."
