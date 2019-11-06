election 2019

Boykins steadfast despite 4th place showing for Houston mayor

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the results trickled in to central counting, mayoral candidate Dwight Boykins remained hopeful Tuesday night and had no immediate plans to concede the mayoral election.

"We know today that there are over 100,000 plus votes cast," Boykins said. "We're going to wait."

RELATED: Turner takes early lead over Buzbee for Houston mayor

The outgoing city council member thanks a list of supporters and volunteers at a campaign event, while mentioning that it was not a concession speech.

By 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Boykins trailed incumbent Sylvester Turner and challengers Tony Buzbee and Bill King with 6% of the vote, with only 9 percent of the precincts reporting. Turner lead the pack with 48% of the vote just before midnight.

LIVE ELECTIONS RESULTS: Keep tally on the latest vote reporting

While the campaign event had emptied out, Boykins reflected on his time garnering votes. He even pointed to the topic of Proposition B and his opponent's handling of the issue.

"I put it out there for the people in this city. I stood up for the men and women of the fire department because I felt they were mistreated, and they were," Boykins said. "I don't feel bad about any of the decisions I ever made."

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonelection 2019votingelectionhouston city council
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION 2019
Election results delayed for hours after Austin decision
Election Day 2019: Late night for Houston mayoral hopefuls
Tony Buzbee vows win in mayor's runoff before votes finalized
Bill King remains hopeful as early voting results roll in
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day 2019: Late night for Houston mayoral hopefuls
Election results delayed for hours after Austin decision
Turner takes early lead over Buzbee for Houston mayor
Tony Buzbee vows win in mayor's runoff before votes finalized
Election Day 2019: How Texans voted on 10 ballot propositions
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
HISD election to bring new faces as state takeover looms
Show More
Voters OK major road improvements in Katy, Cypress and Spring
Carolyn Evans-Shabazz leads race for District D
Temperature expected to drop 40 degrees later this week
Bill King remains hopeful as early voting results roll in
Houston mayor hoping for home run at ballot box
More TOP STORIES News