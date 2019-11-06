Turner takes early lead over Buzbee for Houston mayor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Will Mayor Sylvester Turner hold on to win without a runoff? While it is still too early to call, the mayor has taken a lead in the race with 11 challengers.Turner was all smiles Tuesday night as early ballots had him at 49 percent of the vote to challenger Tony Buzbee's 29 percent.Bill King, who narrowly lost the mayoral race against Turner four years ago, is at 13 percent.Before any additional precincts had been reported, King made a statement to supporters that acknowledged his current third-place finish, but stopped short of conceding the election.In order to avoid a runoff, Turner must win 50 percent plus one vote.