RALLY

President Trump's Houston speech to be offered outside at 'Big Texas' tailgate

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center after 'unprecedented' demand

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The "Making America Great Again" rally planned for Monday at the Toyota Center will come with a tailgate

President Trump's campaign announced plans for the tailgate to complement the main rally inside in response to receiving more than 100,000 requests for tickets to the event online.

SEE MORE: Be aware of road closures in downtown Houston for MAGA rally

The campaign said the tailgate will take place in the afternoon leading up to the rally that's starting at 6:30 p.m. Live music, food truck and appearances by campaign spokespeople are planned. In addition, people will be able to view the president's speech on big screens outside.

It's not known exactly where around the Toyota Center will the tailgate take place.

Late last week, Trump's camp announced they were moving the rally from its originally announced NRG Arena.

According to Trump's campaign, this is the sixth rally that the president has held in Texas and the second in the Houston area since he first began his race for president in June 2015.

Ticket requests were being taken at the Trump campaign website.

People can only register for up to two tickets. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumprallyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALLY
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
President Trump's MAGA rally expected to draw thousands
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
President Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center
More rally
POLITICS
President Trump's MAGA rally expected to draw thousands
The seven days and 5,000 emails that brought down Darian Ward
City council candidate admits to selling panties online
Controller ups cost estimate of 'pay parity' measure
More Politics
Top Stories
President Trump's MAGA rally expected to draw thousands
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
With Texas in sight, Willa upgraded to Category 4 hurricane
Man shot to death in front of 3 kids in NW Harris Co.
Temperature expected to drop to the 50s early Monday morning
Texans beat Jaguars, move into first place in AFC South
Texans sent Watson to Jacksonville on 12-hour bus ride
6 shot near stadium during Texans-Jaguars game
Show More
Chris Paul gets 2-game ban after Lakers-Rockets fight
Texans' Hal active for first time since cancer diagnosis
Dashcam captures police K-9 dragging wanted man out of trunk
Fight breaks out during Rockets vs Lakers game
Amy Schumer stands with Kaepernick, declines Super Bowl ads
More News