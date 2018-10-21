HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With President Trump set to hold a campaign rally for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz at Toyota Center on Monday, plan to arrive early to the downtown arena.
If you're not going to the rally, and you don't live or work nearby, you're advised to avoid the area.
City of Houston plans street closures for Trump's visit. From 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22, the following streets will be closed:
Full Street Closures:
Detour Routes:
Passenger Drop-Off/Pick-up Zone:
All ride-share vehicles and private drop-offs/pick-ups will be at Caroline Street @ Leeland Street.
METRO:
Metro buses 40, 41, Orange & Green Links will be re-routed for the event. Please check the Metro App or Houston Metro's website for schedules. Metro Rail services will operate on a regular schedule.
Event Entry Line:
The line to enter the event will start on Crawford Street @ Dallas Street. The line will be directed by security at the Toyota Center.
Check out the City of Houston interactive map.