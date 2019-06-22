Ted Oberg Investigates

Bacteria found in water at new Houston airport offices

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A troubled Houston airport building has more worries this week.

Water tests last Friday showed bacteria in the water system at the airport's project management office near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

RELATED: Construction oversight means no water for $18 million airport building

This week, employees were banned from using tap water and bottled water was brought in.

The $18 million building was the focus of a 13 Investigates report last month when crews were forced to install a temporary water tank outside the brand new building.

A design mishap connected the building to an empty water main. Bacteria was found in that temporary system of plastic tanks and piping.

New tests were performed, but there is no word on the results.

Passenger terminals are not affected.

More TOP STORIES News