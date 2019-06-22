HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A troubled Houston airport building has more worries this week.
Water tests last Friday showed bacteria in the water system at the airport's project management office near Bush Intercontinental Airport.
RELATED: Construction oversight means no water for $18 million airport building
This week, employees were banned from using tap water and bottled water was brought in.
The $18 million building was the focus of a 13 Investigates report last month when crews were forced to install a temporary water tank outside the brand new building.
A design mishap connected the building to an empty water main. Bacteria was found in that temporary system of plastic tanks and piping.
New tests were performed, but there is no word on the results.
Passenger terminals are not affected.
For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Bacteria found in water at new Houston airport offices
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News