Game Changers

17-year-old shooting survivor launches Houston city council bid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Marcel McClinton may be 17 years old, but he plans to become the youngest person ever to run for Houston City Council.

The Stratford High School senior will officially file to run for At Large Position 3 in July, when he turns 18. But he's already launched his campaign.

"We're hitting the streets of Houston, block-walking and talking to voters," said McClinton. "A city as diverse as ours in age and race and sexual orientation and religion needs that same representation on city council."

McClinton was a co-organizer of the Houston March for Our Lives, a rally of nearly 15,000 people in downtown Houston for stricter gun control.

RELATED: Thousands join March for Our Lives rally in Houston

In 2016, McClinton survived a shooting himself. He was teaching a Sunday school class when a gunman went on a rampage in his west Houston neighborhood, killing one person and injuring six.

RELATED: Two dead, 6 injured after terrifying mass shooting in west Houston

"We were kind of tracing the shooter as he was pacing back and forth in the parking lot, shooting out car windows," said McClinton. "That trauma sticks with you for a long time."

McClinton was also appointed to Mayor Sylvester Turner's Commission to Prevent Gun Violence, and he's spent time traveling to Washington D.C. and Austin to meet with lawmakers, testify on bills and lobby.

His opponent, Michael Kubosh, was elected to Houston City Council in 2013.

"Well, we're both seniors. He's a senior in high school and I'm a senior citizen," joked Kubosh. "But I have a number of grandchildren that are much older than him that are in college, and it's important to get that education at that time in life. So, that was one of my concerns."

McClinton says he plans to take a gap year for college in order to campaign and readjust after the election.

ABC13 caught up with both candidates for At Large Position 3 in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustongun safetymass shootinggame changersgun lawspoliticshouston city council
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAME CHANGERS
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Helping raise $11M for Houston small businesses
Brothers, 12 and 13, balance owning bakery and college classes
Teen born without limbs already has sights for political office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News