Houston Commission Against Gun Violence unveils recommendations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --They are trauma surgeons, police officers, high school students, mothers and fathers. For the last nine months, they've worked together brainstorming ways to make our schools and community safer when it comes to guns.
Today, Mayor Sylvester Turner presented four legislative recommendations from his Commission Against Gun Violence platform, established back in May, after the Santa Fe High School shooting that killed eight students and two teachers.
Rhonda Hart is part of the commission. Her 14-year-old daughter, Kimberly Vaugh, was shot four times and killed at Santa Fe High School.
"I wish I didn't have to be here for this reason. Nobody wants to be here because their child was shot at school. But it's really nice to see this moving forward," said Hart. "In Texas, it's an uphill battle to talk about gun violence prevention but this is a good step."
The committee introduced the following recommendations:
- Active Shooter Building Codes: The committee suggests school districts update existing infrastructure to lessen the threat of school shootings. New schools should be built with the threat of a school shooter in mind: for example, construct classrooms that can be locked from the inside.
- Institute Background Checks at Gun Shows: The commission suggests there should be universal background checks on everyone purchasing a gun, even at gun shows.
- Ban 3D Printing of Firearms: 3D-printed guns are firearms that can be made anywhere in the world with very inexpensive materials and a 3D printer.
- Establish a Red Flag Law: The commission believes law enforcement officers should have the tools to temporarily suspend the purchasing of guns or access to them during periods of crisis.
