Police search for suspects involved in murder of elderly Galveston woman

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Galveston police have received tips and they are following up on leads after 79-year-old Donna Brown was stabbed on Sunday. She died from her injuries on Thursday afternoon.

Brown leaves a legacy behind. She volunteered at several places in Galveston, including Christus Our Daily Bread and Alcoholics Anonymous.

She was setting up for a meeting at the AA Hall on Sunday afternoon, when police say someone went inside the hall and stabbed her.

Police have increased their presence in the area around the hall at 33rd and Avenue P.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance video, even from blocks away, to let them know.

"It seems like this was a truly senseless act that there's nothing leading up to it that would warrant this behavior," said Captain Joshua Schirard with the Galveston Police Department.

Loved ones say Brown's death is a great loss.

"We all screamed and cried. I was praying that she would make it and she could identify who did it. The Lord had other plans," said Leticia Prusmack, Brown's friend.

There is a memorial service set for Saturday, August 11 at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church St. in Galveston.

In lieu of flowers, loved ones are asking people to donate to Christus Our Daily Bread.

