Police officer terminated, allegedly stole from man he arrested in College Station, officials say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- A police officer was fired after he allegedly stole money from a man he arrested in College Station, authorities say.

The College Station Police Department said De'Kendrick Anderson was terminated after being arrested and charged with theft as a public servant.

Police say the incident happened on July 15 when Anderson was arresting the man for an unknown reason.

The person, who was arrested, realized half of his cash was missing when being booked into the jail, according to police.

The police department was notified by a caller who said the man believed the arresting officer stole his cash before processing.

An on-duty supervisor investigated the allegations and reportedly found evidence that Anderson did steal his money.

The specific amount of cash was not disclosed. But the charge accuses Anderson of taking between $100 and $750.

Anderson was given a $4,000 bond.

"We at the College Station Police Department are appalled and embarrassed by the actions of Anderson. Our employees work hard to provide excellent service to our citizens, and we hold each other to a high standard of personal conduct. We understand the actions of Anderson can erode the trust our citizens hold for our department. Be assured that Anderson will be held accountable for his actions and know that he in no way represents the caliber of the men and women who service our community. We will not tolerate this sort of behavior against our citizens, nor will we allow the honest and hard-working men and women if our department to be overshadowed by his actions," Police Chief Billy Couch said in part of a news release.