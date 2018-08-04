DEADLY SHOOTING

Man dies after being shot in the face outside of restaurant in SW Houston, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

1 person dead after being shot in the face outside of restaurant in southwest Houston, police say

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has died in a shooting outside of a restaurant at the Pavillion Shopping Center Saturday, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 9570 block of Wilcrest Drive outside of La Union Restaurant.

Police say the victim and shooter got into an altercation just outside the restaurant.

Eyewitness News spoke with witnesses who were also inside the restaurant who say the victim was picking up a to-go order.

Witnesses say as he walked out, the shooter, along with several others exited the restaurant at the same time. They say they heard five shots.

Police have not released any sort of suspect description of the shooter and their investigation continues.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY SHOOTING
Inside an ex-deputy constable's plan to kill Houston doctor
More questions arise in murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Authorities: Dr. Mark Hausknecht's murderer contemplated suicide
NEW INFO: Girl used to lure teen victim in neighbor killing
More deadly shooting
Top Stories
Police searching for dad after 2 children stabbed to death
Murder suspect deeded home to woman because he was 'terminally ill'
Murder investigation underway after 3-year-old girl found
Utility company sends racial slur password to woman
Check Houston area Mega Doppler 13 radar
Waterspouts and funnel clouds spotted
Man charged for throwing a dog out of moving vehicle
Lance Bass buying 'Brady Bunch' house
Show More
Tyler Perry speaking at Houston's Lakewood Church
Postal worker rescues teen from sex trafficking
Officers sprang into action to help choking baby
Friends discover man missing from boat when they take selfie
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
More News