15-year-old boy stole mom's car and led police on high-speed chase on I-45, HPD says

The chase started shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday around the area of I-45 and the North Loop. Police said OnStar helped track down the vehicle and were ultimately able to shut it down.
The 15-year-old was in a black SUV with a teenage girl at the time of the chase, according to police. He's now being charged with evading while the girl is being charged with criminal trespass of a vehicle.
SkyEye was overhead as the chase was underway. At one point, the teen exited I-45, circled Houston City Hall, and ended up back on the freeway before heading east on I-10.
The chase hit speeds of up to 80 mph. Once the vehicle stopped, officers approached it, and the teen exited with hands up.
HAPPENING NOW!— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 18, 2021
Constable Deputies just concluded a police pursuit involving a recently reported stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended on IH-45 n/b at Richey Road. The driver is in custody. Avoid the area while investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/lceiLAUQMB
Both teens were both taken into custody without incident.
