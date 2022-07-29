HPD officer crashes while chasing suspect with outstanding warrants in N. Houston, authorities say

The officer tried to stop the driver but was instead led on a 15-minute chase in north Houston. That's when the officer crashed into a tree.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was hurt in a crash while chasing a suspect with outstanding warrants in north Houston, officials said.

Authorities said the officer crashed into a tree at about 1:30 a.m. Friday at South Victory and Wheatly.

The front end of the patrol car was damaged and the airbags deployed, according to authorities.

We were told the officer was taken to a hospital for a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, other officers caught the suspect.