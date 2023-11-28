2 in custody after leading deputies on chase through north Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are in custody after leading deputies on a chase early Tuesday morning, the Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC13.

Authorities were called at about 5:20 a.m. to Enterprise Car Rental in the 17000 block of I-45 North Freeway after a report of a suspicious person.

When deputies arrived, they found two men on the property and tried to approach them, the sheriff's office said. But that's when the men jumped into a minivan and took off.

The chase went down the North Freeway to West Gulf Bank and turned into the Acres Homes area.

Deputies used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle at W. Montgomery near Shepherd in north Houston after a nearly 30-minute pursuit.

ABC13 is sending a crew to the end of the chase to gather more details.

