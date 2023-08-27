Three juveniles were injured after a police chase ended in a rollover crash near Airline at Little York in north Houston, according to officers.

3 juveniles hurt when chase ends in rollover crash in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A juvenile driver is hospitalized after losing control while running from Houston police Sunday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the chase started at about 1 a.m. when officers spotted a pickup truck with a stolen license plate in the 4200 block of Tidwell.

Police said when officers tried to pull the truck over, the driver took off with two juvenile passengers, prompting a short chase.

The chase started on Tidwell and continued onto the northbound lanes of Airline Drive, according to HPD.

Asst. Chief K. Deese said the driver eventually made his way to Little York, where traffic was backed up, so he drove into oncoming traffic and went back across the median.

That's when the driver lost control of the truck, rolled, and was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two juveniles were also injured, but Deese said they are expected to be OK.

Investigators said they're looking into whether the truck was stolen and haven't specified the juveniles' ages.