4 in custody after suspected racers crash during N. Houston police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were taken into custody Sunday morning after leading police on a chase that went on for 20 minutes and ended in a crash.It happened around 1:15 a.m. on the North Freeway and ended near Rankin Road and Greens Road.Officers were following a pair of vehicles that were racing in the southbound lanes of the freeway at Tidwell Road when they attempted to stop the vehicles, according to Houston police. One of the vehicles pulled over, but the driver took off, leading police on a chase that lasted for nearly 20 minutes.At one point, someone in the fleeing car threw a gun out of the vehicle, police said.By the time the car reached the Rankin Road exit, Houston police performed a pit maneuver, causing the car to spin out of control and flip.Four people inside the car were taken into custody. No one was seriously hurt in the crash, police said.