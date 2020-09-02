Houston police chase underway in NW part of town

The driver of a white pickup led officers through Montrose, hitting a number of surface streets before making the way to northwest Houston.
SkyEye 13 has clocked the pickup at more than 90 mph.
At one point, it appeared the driver was cornered in a culdesac, but then drove over the sidewalk to elude police. Officers tried to perform a PIT maneuver. The driver took off over the grass of an empty to escape.
There have been a number of close calls in afternoon traffic.
WHY DO THEY RUN? Suspects tell their stories of high speed pursuits
WATCH: Driver in stolen Challenger Hellcat leads authorities on high-speed chase on I-10
WATCH: Suspect tackled in cow pasture after high speed chase
MORE CHASE MOMENTS:
High speed chase ends in tense arrest near Highway 288
Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on Highway 288
Live traffic map