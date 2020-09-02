Houston police chase underway in NW part of town

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6402559" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Whoa! Here's how SkyEye caught a Houston police chase involving a white pickup truck around a northwest area neighborhood.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are pursuing a suspect across parts of Houston at high speeds.The driver of a white pickup led officers through Montrose, hitting a number of surface streets before making the way to northwest Houston.SkyEye 13 has clocked the pickup at more than 90 mph.At one point, it appeared the driver was cornered in a culdesac, but then drove over the sidewalk to elude police. Officers tried to perform a PIT maneuver. The driver took off over the grass of an empty to escape.There have been a number of close calls in afternoon traffic.