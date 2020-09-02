police chase

Houston police chase underway in NW part of town

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are pursuing a suspect across parts of Houston at high speeds.

The driver of a white pickup led officers through Montrose, hitting a number of surface streets before making the way to northwest Houston.

SkyEye 13 has clocked the pickup at more than 90 mph.

At one point, it appeared the driver was cornered in a culdesac, but then drove over the sidewalk to elude police. Officers tried to perform a PIT maneuver. The driver took off over the grass of an empty to escape.

There have been a number of close calls in afternoon traffic.

Whoa! Here's how SkyEye caught a Houston police chase involving a white pickup truck around a northwest area neighborhood.



Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway



Deputy tackles suspect after wild high-speed chase



