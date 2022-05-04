Inbound Gulf Fwy ramp to East Loop northbound reopens after chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11777637" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SkyEye was over the scene of a chase that ended with two people surrendering and the car going in flames.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase that spanned from Galveston to the South 610 Loop ended with an arrest and a brief traffic closure Wednesday.Just before 4:30 p.m., SkyEye flew over heavy police activity blocking the I-45 northbound exit ramp to the East Loop northbound.ABC13's Don Armstrong explained the suspect vehicle appeared to have hit another vehicle, forcing a slowdown and the eventual end of the chase.What prompted the chase? Galveston police told ABC13 it may have stemmed from a carjacking.Houston police offered more information, adding the suspect was wanted for robbery and discharging a firearm in Galveston.Traffic backups began building in the area as crews cleared wreckage. Drivers were able to drive through again just before 5 p.m.