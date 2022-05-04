police chase

Inbound Gulf Fwy ramp to East Loop northbound reopens after chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase that spanned from Galveston to the South 610 Loop ended with an arrest and a brief traffic closure Wednesday.

Just before 4:30 p.m., SkyEye flew over heavy police activity blocking the I-45 northbound exit ramp to the East Loop northbound.

ABC13's Don Armstrong explained the suspect vehicle appeared to have hit another vehicle, forcing a slowdown and the eventual end of the chase.

What prompted the chase? Galveston police told ABC13 it may have stemmed from a carjacking.

Houston police offered more information, adding the suspect was wanted for robbery and discharging a firearm in Galveston.

Traffic backups began building in the area as crews cleared wreckage. Drivers were able to drive through again just before 5 p.m.

