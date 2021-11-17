police chase

Police chase comes to end on county road in Brazoria County

EMBED <>More Videos

Police chase comes to end on county road in Brazoria County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase that stretched from downtown Houston into rural Brazoria County.

Just after 2 p.m., Houston police initiated a traffic stop of a red SUV in the downtown area and the driver took off.

After a period of time, Texas DPS troopers joined the pursuit.

EMBED More News Videos

The police chase came to end on county road in Brazoria County. Press play to watch Skyeye video.



The driver was not initially racing at high speeds, and even used turn signals for lane changes.

The driver came to a stop on County Road 48 at County Road 62. He got out of the SUV with his hands up and was taken into custody without further incident.

WHY DO THEY RUN? Suspects tell their stories of high speed pursuits

WATCH: Driver in stolen Challenger Hellcat leads authorities on high-speed chase on I-10
EMBED More News Videos

Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway



WATCH: Suspect tackled in cow pasture after high speed chase
EMBED More News Videos

Deputy tackles suspect after wild high-speed chase



MORE CHASE MOMENTS:
High speed chase ends in tense arrest near Highway 288
Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on Highway 288

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasecar chasehigh speed chasefreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Man expected to survive after gunfight with officers, HPD says
Family says HPD should help pay for loved one's funeral after crash
62-year-old man hit and killed by HPD vehicle during chase identified
Woman says teens involved in deadly HPD chase carjacked her
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Show More
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
More TOP STORIES News