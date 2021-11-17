Police chase comes to end on county road in Brazoria County

Just after 2 p.m., Houston police initiated a traffic stop of a red SUV in the downtown area and the driver took off.
After a period of time, Texas DPS troopers joined the pursuit.
The driver was not initially racing at high speeds, and even used turn signals for lane changes.
The driver came to a stop on County Road 48 at County Road 62. He got out of the SUV with his hands up and was taken into custody without further incident.
