Police chase comes to end on county road in Brazoria County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10493577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The police chase came to end on county road in Brazoria County. Press play to watch Skyeye video.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2524349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2525095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputy tackles suspect after wild high-speed chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase that stretched from downtown Houston into rural Brazoria County.Just after 2 p.m., Houston police initiated a traffic stop of a red SUV in the downtown area and the driver took off.After a period of time, Texas DPS troopers joined the pursuit.The driver was not initially racing at high speeds, and even used turn signals for lane changes.The driver came to a stop on County Road 48 at County Road 62. He got out of the SUV with his hands up and was taken into custody without further incident.