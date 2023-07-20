Suspects accused in shooting, robbery, and high-speed Humble police chase identified by authorities

We're learning more about the suspects charged with a slew of crimes in Harris County. The man was out on two felony bonds and the woman was said to be violating her probation.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman charged with a slew of crimes on Thursday, including robbing and shooting a woman at Costco and then leading deputies on a high-speed chase, have been identified.

Darien Robertson, 23, and Garineisha Richard, 24, were identified by the Harris County District Attorney's Office as the suspects charged. Richard has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and Robertson has been charged with evading and felony aggravated assault.

Richard is behind bars at the Humble City Jail and Robertson is at the Harris County Jail.

At about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman was loading groceries into her car outside a Costco in Humble when the suspects allegedly went up to her, grabbed her purse out of the front seat, and shot her.

The woman, according to an Humble police lieutenant, is now out of the hospital.

After the shooting, Robertson and Richard allegedly took off in a car that had been previously stolen and ended up at a Waffle House on Will Clayton Parkway. Police say Richard got out of one stolen car and into another, using that second one to ram into officers' patrol vehicles who were responding to the scene.

She was arrested there.

As that was happening, Robertson took off and led police on a chase that reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour for about 10 minutes before ditching the car and running into the Haverstock Hills Apartments on Aldine Bender Road.

He eventually came out of one of the apartments and surrendered, police said.

Robertson had been out on two felony bonds when this allegedly took place. There was a warrant out for Richard's arrest as she was said to be violating her probation.

They are both due in court on Friday.

