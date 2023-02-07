2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A high-speed chase with Brazoria County deputies led to two people being hurt after slamming into a utility pole in Galveston on Monday, officials said.

Brazoria County officials said the speeds of the chase exceeded 105 mph and ended with a crash on Broadway at 59th Street in the afternoon.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesett said he got involved in the chase after seeing the fleeing suspect driving toward Broadway and 61st Street.

Trochesset said he positioned his SUV to direct the suspect away from other cars at the intersection.

The suspect, driving a Cadillac Escalade SUV, swerved into the grass area in front of a former towing company yard and crashed through a utility pole before ending up in a gas station parking lot.

Trochesset said the man behind the wheel and a passenger were transported to the hospital. He said a puppy was also inside the SUV but did not appear to be injured.

After conducting a search of the suspect's car, Trochesset said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs.

He also said the passenger in the vehicle had an outstanding warrant.

