Home of Houston Dash to be known as Shell Energy Stadium following naming rights agreement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The home of the Houston Dash, previously known as PNC Stadium, will reopen its doors as Shell Energy Stadium following an agreement between the Houston Dynamo Football Club and Shell Energy.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The 21,000-seat venue recently celebrated its 11th season in Major League Soccer and closed the year with the first full sell-out for the Houston Dash as they made their playoff debut in front of 21,284 fans last fall.

RELATED: Houston Dash breaks records with first-ever playoff game

"On behalf of the Club, we are ecstatic to not only expand our relationship with Shell Energy but combine efforts to truly impact the city of Houston through an array of community and sustainability projects," Club Majority Owner and Chairman, Ted Segal said.

The organizations said in addition to the naming rights agreement, they are pursuing integrated energy and decarbonization solutions at the stadium. They said they also hope to reduce the Club's scope one and scope two greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2026 from a 2018 base year.

"This is a really special opportunity to join Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash to enable their path to further sustainability," Glenn Wright, Senior Vice President of Shell Energy, said. "We're proud to work with the Club on delivering decarbonization solutions, just as we offer 100% renewable electricity plans to homeowners in Houston and across Texas."

SEE ALSO: 2026 World Cup will serve as 'rocket fuel' to grow soccer in Houston

Additionally, construction is underway as the venue expands its premium offering with an all-inclusive air-conditioned club on the east concourse. The current project also includes the installation of all-new mesh seats throughout the entire seating bowl.

The multi-million-dollar project is said to be completed in early March. For more information on the project, visit the Houston Dynamo FC website.