Houston Dynamo clinches playoff berth for 2024 postseason for 2nd consecutive year

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) -- Still Holdin'.

On Saturday night, the Houston Dynamo clinched a berth into the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Houston clinched after Saturday's outcome of FC Dallas' 3-1 loss to Orlando City SC. For the first time since 2013, Houston now makes it to the postseason in for the second-consecutive year.

The Dynamo take on the Seattle Sounders on the road at Lumen Field on Saturday night. Houston currently sits at the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Under Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen's helm, the team won its second Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and fourth domestic championship last season. The team also advanced to the Western Conference Final and qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.