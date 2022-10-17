Houston Dash breaks records with first-ever playoff game

The Houston Dash fell to the Kansas City Current 2-1, but there's no doubt they felt the love in front of an electric crowd.

The Houston Dash suffered a painful loss in their first-ever playoff match, but that's driving them even more.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros weren't the only team to make history over the weekend.

The Houston Dash set records in their first-ever playoff match, boasting 21,284 in attendance for Sunday night's game versus the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League quarterfinal at PNC Stadium downtown, the league said on Monday.

The number smashes the previous attendance record a Dash match set in 2015, when Houston hosted the Chicago Red Stars. That matchup occurred in front of 13,025 fans.

The crowd was also the second largest-ever for a professional women's game in Texas.

That's only behind the U.S. Women's National Team game against Mexico at the Cotton Bowl on Nov. 2, 2003, where the crowd was 23,176.

But the Dash are hungry for more, ending their record-breaking season with a 2-1 loss to the Current.

The loss means that the Dash are done for the postseason. Had they won, they would have moved on to the semifinal to be played on Oct. 23.

Still, as Dash midfielder Sophie Schmidt noted, the team has plenty to build on, especially knowing they're backed by Houston fans.

"You just get goosebumps coming out of that tunnel. You know, you got your kid walking with you and everyone's screaming and you have the music going. It was something special to see so many bums in those seats," Schmidt said.

"I'm so proud of this group.... it's tough. When you look at the bigger picture, everything we accomplished this year, we have a lot to be proud of ourselves for. That's what we need to focus on," said Dash midfielder Marisa Viggiano, who was emotional talking about the loss.

"You know, just walking out of the tunnel at the beginning of the game and just seeing both the lower and upper bowl, 21,000-plus there supporting us, that's special," Viggiano said. "I hope that this is the standard now, and as we push forward to next year, use this to build with momentum."

Fans online echoed how proud they were of the team.

"This was my first season watching our Houston Dash Team, the NWSL, and any sport in general. It was an exhilarating, wild ride! Seeing the Dash's hard work and fun energy made me quickly fall in love with this team, the Dash fan community, and women's football. Thank You Dash!" one fan said.

"Gutted by the ending, but so proud of the Dash for a phenomenal season. Also, mad props to the organizers. Great experience around the concourse prior to the game, and the DJ music was top notch. Excellent experience despite the unfortunate loss. Love you Dash!" added another.

This season, the Dash also earned a club-record 10 wins.

The team will return to action at PNC Stadium in 2023.