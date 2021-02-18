If your pipes burst, here's what to do next

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- No power is bursting pipes across southeast Texas, and for some neighbors, the frustration grows because they don't know what to do next.
As temperatures dipped Tuesday, a Sugar Land family saw water leaking from the ceiling.
"In the time it took for me to find what had broken and find the valve, the whole ceiling caved in. Water filled the floor, covered the couch, and debris lingered in the air," Marco Aguillon said. "That's how quickly the water damaged the ceiling."
What came next was almost as bad. Aguillon couldn't reach his insurance company, State Farm.
"It was very frustrating, and I know I'm not the only one," Aguillon said.
State Farm said the extreme cold caused system outages. A spokesperson told ABC13 the majority of those have been restored. If you need to make a claim, contact your local agent, or call 1-800-StateFarm, visit the website, or mobile app.
However, you could experience longer than normal wait times due to outages. After we contacted the company, Aguillon heard from an adjuster.
"If you're going through something like this just try to stay calm, document, and begin your cleanup," Aguillon explained.
If this happens to you, the Texas Department of Insurance said to get a claim as quick as possible.
Take photos and videos. Don't throw away any damaged items until an adjuster sees them. Make only temporary repairs. Lastly, don't wait to clean, and if necessary, hire a service.
"We covered the outside, the pipes that had any kind of outer facing on both sides of the house, and it still didn't work," Aguillon explained.
Plumbers told ABC13 to prevent damage from pipes that burst, locate your water main line cut off. It's most likely outside of your home, or in the garage.
If you see leaking water, turn it off immediately.
Also, if there's a burst pipe, don't do the work alone. Plumbers said it could make the situation worse, and run up the bill.
