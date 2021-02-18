Houston Public Works able to assist residents with shutting off water connection

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With residents throughout the city dealing with broken pipes, water leaks or a freeze, Houston Public Works is able to help.Officials say that following one of those events, you should turn off your main water connection in order to avoid further damage.If you are unable to turn off your water connection, you can call 713-837-0311 and Houston Water will walk you through turning it off.Officials added that the city expects water pressure to improve by the end of Thursday, Feb. 18.