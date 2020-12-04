Referee attacked by player during high school football game

EDINBURG, Texas (KTRK) -- The win for the Edinburg High Bobcats did not come without controversy after their star defensive player was escorted from the game for attacking a referee.Edinburg High's defensive end Emmanuel Duron wanted to contest a call after he busted through the offensive line and tackled the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo quarterback, causing Duron to get a late hit and a personal foul.After the play, words were exchanged between Duron and referee Frank Gracia who then threw another flag for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected the player from the game.Just a few moments after Gracia made the call, Duron rushed back onto the field and bombarded Gracia, causing him to be swept off his feet.Players and coaches from both teams rushed the field as Duron was removed from the game.The 58-year-old ref was able to walk off the field but may have a shoulder injury and a concussion.Duron was escorted from the field by local police, and officials said he had not yet been punished.Neither head coaches have commented on the incident.