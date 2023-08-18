Massive Houston LEGO pop-up 'play stadium experience' stacks soccer, swag, cool quests, and more

Did you grow up playing with LEGOs? Then this new event is for you! It mixes America's love for LEGOs and the growing popularity of soccer.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new touring event coming to Houston mixes America's love for LEGOs and the growing popularity of soccer, especially with the Women's World Cup.

Play Unstoppablehits Houston promising a "play stadium experience" for fans from Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Heights-area Silver Street Studios at 2000 Edwards St. The free event boasts 6,500 square feet of play space, digital interactions, games, LEGO brick-building activities, and IG-worthy photo opps. Kids aged 6 and older are encouraged to attend, especially young girls, and traverse various play zones.

Based on high expected demand, those interested should pre-register and reserve time slots.

Participants will receive an RFID wristband that unlocks LEGO-themed surprises as they explore, build (of course), and play their way through the several play zones. Later, players can add a LEGO mini-figure likeness of themselves to the ranks of LEGO's Team Unstoppable.

A little about those interactive zones: here's what visitors can expect.

Sports Play Zone

Ready for some football? Here, players can step onto the turf and kick a soccer ball into a gigantic goal. Rock a perfect victory pose with the larger-than-life LEGO brick trophy for that IG story.

Icons of Play

In another nod to the Women's World Cup, players can meet some inspiring female soccer icons: Megan Rapinoe, Sam Kerr, Asisat Oshoala, and Yuki Nagasato.

Art Play Zone

Inspired artists can skip those standard LEGO instructions and instead create their own unique brick designs to a free-building room that promises to be a show stopper.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.