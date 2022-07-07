Authorities responding to pipeline explosion between Orchard and Wallis in Fort Bend Co.

A pipeline explosion occurred just a short time ago in between Orchard and Wallis off of BJ Dusek Rd. The area is isolated in a field and all of the area surrounding is restricted.



FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews are responding to a pipeline explosion in Wallis in Fort Bend County.The explosion is at 15400 JoAnn near FM 1952, between Wallis and Orchard.Orchard is about 15 minutes north of Rosenberg.On the way to the scene in SkyEye, helicopter reporter Tammy Rose said the flames could be seen from 30 miles away.According to the county's office of emergency management, this is happening in an isolated area in a field.All of the area surrounding it is restricted.While officials say no buildings are threatened, you're asked to avoid the area.