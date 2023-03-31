Texas stargazers will get to see the Pink Moon and possibly a peek at the Lyrid meteor showers this spring in April.

Stargazers, this one is for you! Here's what to expect in the April night sky

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the night sky this month, check out the full moon rising on the evening of April 5. This moon is sometimes called the "Pink Moon" in reference to the pink color of Phlox flowers blooming in the spring.

If you witness a few flashes of light in the night sky, you might be seeing the Lyrid meteor shower. The meteor shower occurs from April 16-25, with a peak in activity during the night of April 23. For best viewing, get out in the late evening in darker skies away from city lights. Look more to the northwestern half of the sky for the best chance to see meteors.

The moon and Venus will be in conjunction (closest together from our perspective) on April 23. They will appear in the western sky after sunset from about 8 p.m. until they set below the western horizon by around 10:30 p.m.

Also, it's never too early to prepare for next year's total solar eclipse in Texas in April 2024. The total eclipse will be viewable from Texas on April 8, 2024. However, to see the sun totally blocked out by the moon, you will have to travel west into the Hill Country near Austin and Waco. Book your hotels and get your solar eclipse viewing gear early!

