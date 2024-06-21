June full moon: What the solstice strawberry moon means for your zodiac

The full moon will arrive on June 21, 2024 at 9:08 p.m. E.T.

The first full moon of the summer is making its entrance in June also known as the "strawberry" moon.

This year's strawberry moon is unique and more meaningful as it coincides with the summer solstice, a time of year with deep spiritual meaning for many cultures around the world who have celebrated the event over the years through hosting traditions or ritual ceremonies.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this energetic full moon.

But first, let's break down the meaning of the strawberry moon.

When can you see the strawberry full moon in 2024?

The full moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Friday, June 21, at 9:08 p.m., E.T., according to NASA.

The moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Thursday evening through Sunday morning, the agency said.

Why is it called the strawberry moon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s, states that some Native American tribes named the full moon in June as the "strawberry moon" to match the short harvest season for strawberries.

Alternative old European name for the moon in June is the "honey moon," because honey was also often harvested around the end of June, NASA said.

Therefore, "honeymoon," the word that is traditionally used to describe the first month of marriage, may have a connection to this full moon due to the popularity of weddings being held in June.

However, NASA explained, other theories suggest that the word "honeymoon" came from the custom of gifting newlyweds mead, a drink made with fermented honey, to enjoy during their first month of marriage.

Meanwhile, other tribe also reportedly referred to the full moon as birth moon, egg laying moon and hatching moon to highlight the beginning of new life, the Old Farmer's Almanac said.

How often is the full moon on the summer solstice?

The chance of the full moon falling on the same day as summer solstice is very rare.

This year's strawberry moon arrives just one day after summer solstice takes place, which is on Thursday, June 20.

However, some reports said the last time the solstice full moon happened was in 2016, and some said it last occurred in 1986 or even in 1967.

What zodiac sign is the strawberry moon in June?

The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs.

Each year, the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon, according to Thomas.

The strawberry moon is positioned this year as a full moon in Capricorn, an Earth sign and the 10th on the wheel and on the same axis as the water sign, Cancer.

Thomas said these two zodiac signs hold ties to the legacies we build, as well as come from.

"Cancer is tied to our domestic lives, heritage, ancestors, past and the home, whereas Capricorn is linked to professional success, career matters, public recognition and the legacies we will build toward," Thomas added. "They can also be seen as the duality between private and public life."

Rituals and manifestations to try during the strawberry moon

Many ancient cultures and religions celebrate celestial cycles, including finding ways to honor and harness the power of the full moon.

To make best use of this intense energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to manifest your dreams.

Due to Capricorn being an Earth sign, Thomas said incorporating nature into your rituals can be particularly potent such as using herbs, plants, crystals, or soil.

"Also, the Earth signs hold dominion over money, so using bills, coins, checks, gold, or beyond to attract these energies can also be quite powerful," according to Thomas.

Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:

- My ambitions are within reach.

- I build the long-term legacy that I desire.

- The world sees me as a success.

- Success, victory, and power are mine. I am success to attract success.

Astrology horoscope for the strawberry moon for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)



Reach for the stars, Aries!

"As the moon stands at the crown of your sky, you could see a major professional breakthrough appear before you," Thomas said. "This could be a promotion, lucrative job offer, new client or even an award."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)



Branch out and blossom out, Taurus!

"The moon is pushing you to open your mind and spirit to new horizons...A few possible shifts could be laid at your feet: a culmination to a long-distance travelling plan, overseas relationship or international business endeavor, or even a sudden decision to relocate or immigrate," said Thomas.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)



Take a closer look at your partnerships, Gemini!

"Your libido could be soaring through the roof, bringing you the urge to merge," Thomas explained. "However, if things are a bit rocky with you and a significant other, expect that it's time to hash it out-and if neither of you are happy, you may separate and go your own ways."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)



It's time to reassess your relationships, Cancer!

"On one hand, this could be a time of euphoric union for you and another party, as you commit or make long-term promises," Thomas added. "However, if you're on rocky territory, you could decide it's time to scuttle on your way."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)



Take good care of yourself, Leo.

"You could be putting the finishing touches on a major project for your employer or even making a transition from one job to the next," Thomas said. "However, the important thing to consider is your work-life balance and if you're making time for the many different aspects that make you happy."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)



Get out and mingle, Virgo!

Thomas said, "This is the most important lunation of the year for singles to put themselves out there-they could find someone quite special-perhaps even a soulmate! If you've been casually dating, you may even sense that you're falling truly in love."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)



Be prepared for some changes in your domestic life, Libra!

"This could bring a decision to move, renovate or relocate altogether!" Thomas added. "Some Libras will see a transition between roommates even. Last, if something pops up in regards to your family or parents, be sure to swoop in and handle it as soon as you can."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)



Growth is happening in brilliant ways, Scorpio.

"As the moon arrives, you could be focused on an important writing, speaking or communications-related endeavor," Thomas said. "Short-distance travel could also appeal to you now."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)



There might be some changes in your finances, Sagittarius!

"If a major expense pops up, do some budgeting to figure out how to handle it. However, this lunation could just as easily bring a raise, new client or even job offer out of thin air," Thomas added.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)



Things are looking up for you, Capricorn.

"As the moon falls in your zodiac sign, you're likely to see the culmination of a dearly held personal goal, hope, aspiration or dream now presented to you on a silver platter," Thomas said. "This same period could put a spotlight on where you stand in your power-and in a significant relationship."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)



Sit back and relax Aquarius!

"The moon will be especially intense for you, possibly making you feel a bit burnt out. Rest and recharge," Thomas suggested. " If a secret or situation from your past pops up, face it. Listen to your intuition now."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)



Get social and celebrate life, Pisces!

"As the moon arrives, you're likely circulating amongst many friends and acquaintances," Thomas explained. "You could now attend a dazzling party or mixer, so get ready to meet new people and expand your network."