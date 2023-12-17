Law enforcement officers deliver gifts to 11-year-old who lost belongings in Clear Lake complex fire

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old and his father are rebuilding after their apartment caught fire in the Clear Lake area one day after Thanksgiving.

At least four families were impacted by the fire, including 11-year-old Khy'air McWherter and his father, who firefighters said happened to free himself when he saw smoke.

"I woke up, and I smelled something. It smelled like a candle," Khy'air said. "So I opened the door and saw a massive fire," he explained.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on Pineloch near Galveston Road.

It was later revealed that the suspect, Rueben Colbert, started the fire by igniting a flammable liquid. He was arrested and charged with arson, police say.

Khy'air and his father, along with several others, were displaced.

Galveston County Deputy Megan Dolanto is a school resource officer at Khy'air's school. Dolanto said she had heard of the fire but didn't realize Khy'air was impacted initially.

When Dolanto realized this, she donated her Christmas tree to the family and began to organize efforts to help Khy'air and his father.

"Immediately, it hit my "mama" heart that he lost everything, and I knew we had to help him," she said.

Galveston County Sgt. Tommy Ingrasin, with the help of other deputies, brought together clothes, toys, and a mattress for Khy'air.

The mattress was donated to them by a local furniture store.

"They're all my school babies, and I have a 13-year-old myself," Dolanto said.

