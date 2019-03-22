birds

White peacock struts down Memorial Drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Usually, peacocks unfurl a multi-color majesty in their feathers.

But a rare white peacock not only made itself known to the world, it also strutted down Memorial Drive as vehicles passed.

In video submitted to ABC13, the peacock made its way in the area of Memorial and Kirkwood, not far from Buffalo Bayou.

"Have you ever seen an all white peacock? Well now you have," wrote the Instagram post that accompanied the video.

