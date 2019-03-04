Pets & Animals

Bald eagles call The Woodlands home

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in The Woodlands, grab your binoculars!

Photographers are flocking to a nest, where a family of bald eagles has made a home on top of a tall tree.

It's in a busy part of The Woodlands, just off I-45, near Hughes Landing.

"You don't see them that often, it's not something you see in your backyard," said birdwatcher Diana Crump. "And of course, the patriotic feel, and they were endangered for so long. It's really special to see them."

