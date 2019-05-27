California veterinarians could soon recommend medical marijuana for pets

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5166256" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pet owners looking to CBD for relief.

SACRAMENTO, California -- The California Senate voted 33-0 Thursday to let pet owners 18 and older purchase medical marijuana for their animals if they have a recommendation from a veterinarian who has completed a specific course.The bill would give veterinarians the same protections as doctors who recommend marijuana for human patients. It would prevent the Veterinarian Medical Board from disciplining veterinarians who recommend marijuana.Last year, former Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law allowing veterinarians to discuss medical marijuana with pet owners.The bill now goes to the state Assembly.