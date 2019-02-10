EDUCATION

Students graduate from Houston school dedicated to studying marijuana

Marijuana is not legal in Texas, but some new graduates are prepared in case that changes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The first students of "The Houston Academy of Cannabis Science" received their certificates on Saturday.

They took medicinal and business courses on the plant. Some have been cannabis fans for years, others are recent converts.

"From an agricultural standpoint, it's a beautiful plant because it can help build our economy. So it's not just a medical thing it actually can help business," said one student.

"I was the number one person for saying dope is for dopes. They're making me eat my words today," said student Lisa Deanda-Garcia.
