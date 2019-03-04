Should your pet try CBD? What you need to know

"A lot of people want it to calm their pets. So dogs who have noise aversion or dogs who have a little anxiety, it seems to help with. A lot of people are using it for pain management," says veterinarian Joseph Zuckerman.
RELATED: CBD cafe coming to downtown Houston
In a recent survey of veterinarians, nearly two-thirds said they were asked about cannabis by their patients at least once a month.
CBD is legal for human use in 47 states, including Texas. Physicians can recommend it to their patients and consumers can often buy it on their own.
RELATED: Multiple bills aim to expand medical marijuana in Texas
Veterinarians operate under a different set of laws. If you're considering it for your pet, Consumer Reports has some advice.
"Talk to your vet, and you'll have to bring up that conversation to make sure the CBD doesn't interact with any medications your pet is already on. You're also going to want to start with a low dose and increase gradually to make sure your pet is doing well as your pet is on the CBD," said Consumer Reports special projects editor Rachel Rabkin Peachman.
Students graduate from Houston school dedicated to studying marijuana
Cannabis for pets is largely unregulated and it can be difficult to know which CBD products have been formulated responsibly.
"Look for the seal from the National Animal Supplement Council that can help identify quality products," said Peachman.
Also, check if the product has a certificate of authenticity on the label or website which shows that it has been tested for its content.
A good website to visit is veterinarycannabis.org. It's all about CBD for pets and what you need to know.