Texas A&M K-9s pose for university ID photos

New #TAMU IDs for two good dogs! 👍🐶



Tyson & Jackie, two @TAMUPolice K9s who work to keep Aggies safe, put on their uniforms & posed for their new ID photos. pic.twitter.com/zAwoF7K3ni — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) July 29, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Meet Tyson and Jackie!The two Texas A&M University explosive detection K-9s put on their uniforms and posed for adorable ID photos.Texas A&M tweeted photos of the dogs' new school ID cards Monday, thanking them for working to keep Aggies safe.