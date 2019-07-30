Texas A&M K-9s pose for university ID photos

The two Texas A&M University explosive detection K-9s put on their uniforms and posed for adorable ID photos.
New #TAMU IDs for two good dogs! 👍🐶— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) July 29, 2019
Tyson & Jackie, two @TAMUPolice K9s who work to keep Aggies safe, put on their uniforms & posed for their new ID photos. pic.twitter.com/zAwoF7K3ni
Texas A&M tweeted photos of the dogs' new school ID cards Monday, thanking them for working to keep Aggies safe.
