Pets & Animals

Texas A&M K-9s pose for university ID photos

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Meet Tyson and Jackie!

The two Texas A&M University explosive detection K-9s put on their uniforms and posed for adorable ID photos.


Texas A&M tweeted photos of the dogs' new school ID cards Monday, thanking them for working to keep Aggies safe.

RELATED:

K-9 resource officer makes cameo in Bryant High School yearbook
Dog transforms from stray to bomb-sniffing K9
K9 armed with shiny new titanium teeth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscollege stationtexas a&m universityk 9dog
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old and 8-year-old flown by Life Flight after I-10 crash
Man finds human skull, crucifix, machete in woods in Clear Lake
Sheriff's deputy turned TV actor charged in wife's murder
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Houston Zoo offering discount with 'Lion King' ticket
Only 10 Harvey victims get repairs in Houston funding program
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Show More
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these deals
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
THE 60: Teacher finds 2.12-carat diamond in Arkansas state park
Men's haircuts to keep you cool and stylish this summer
Woman found dead in west Houston parking lot
More TOP STORIES News