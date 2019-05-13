K-9 resource officer makes cameo in Bryant High School yearbook

Pictured among the pages of Bryant High School's yearbook this year are students, staff and K-9 Resource Officer Mya Tarvin.
The Belgian Malinois, who works with the Bryant Police Department, was included in the staff section -- ears up, tongue out and smile wide.
She is a narcotics dog but like many other K-9 officers, she is also trained for tracking and recovery.
The department posted about a photo of the yearbook on it's Facebook page saying, "So it looks like one of Bryant PD's finest School Resource Officer's made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride.....Hornet Pride!!!"
"It has been a great experience having Mya as a partner and I believe she has had a positive impact at the school," her handler posted on Instagram.
