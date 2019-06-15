Dog transforms from stray to bomb-sniffing K9

DENVER, Colorado (KTRK) -- She used to live on the streets, but now, a Colorado dog has a very important mission.Karma has joined the Denver County Sheriff's Office as a bomb-sniffing dog.Deputy Patrick Hynes was actually looking for a new K9 partner. Around the same time, residents found the Belgian Malinois roaming the streets.Fate brought the two together and they now work as a team, sniffing for possible bombs.Deputy Hynes says she's a perfect fit for her new role and he wouldn't have anyone else with him.