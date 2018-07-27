DOG

Study shows dogs have the ability to read human emotions

EMBED </>More Videos

Dogs can read your emotions (KTRK)

Apparently, dogs really are man's best friend. They even know when you're feeling blue.

A small study in the journal Learning and Behavior found dogs are more likely to rush to their owner's side when the owner makes crying sounds as opposed to speaking in a normal voice.

That was true regardless of age, breed or training.

Scientists say the findings could help them understand what helps dogs, especially service dogs, to assist humans in times of need.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscomfort dogdogstudysciencedepressionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
Woman claims SW Houston groomer lost her dog
Animal trainer caught on camera hitting dog with bat
New dog app can identify your dog's breed with a photo
Man jumps off bridge to save dog who plunged into water
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman claims SW Houston groomer lost her dog
Animal trainer caught on camera hitting dog with bat
Egypt zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on donkey
ADORABLE: K-9 cop 'gallops' in his new booties
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Exploding lava bomb burns Houston woman on Hawaiian tour
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
Atascocita fatal crash suspect visited victims' memorial site
Largest cricket complex in America coming to Houston
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
Woman claims SW Houston groomer lost her dog
Sketch released of suspect in Houston taco truck sex assaults
Show More
Clint Capela staying with Rockets on reported $90M extension
Opening date delayed again for Grand Texas Theme Parks
Investigators seek tips in dozens of unsolved murders
EMT rushes to save 2 people ejected in crash near Ellington Field
Attempted heist thwarted by officer at Memorial City Mall
More News