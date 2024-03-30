Family dog attacks 8-day-old baby in Pasadena, newborn hospitalized with severe injuries, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pasadena Police Department is investigating after receiving a report that a newborn was attacked by a dog on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of East Martha Lane, where a family reported that their dog had attacked an eight-day-old infant at 9:41 a.m.

The child sustained severe head injuries and was transported to the hospital via Life Flight for urgent medical attention, according to authorities.

Police said the Juvenile Division and Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the incident.

The family is reportedly cooperating with authorities.

Pasadena Animal Control Officers took the dog and relocated it to their facility, pending resolution of the incident.

