Instacart driver shoots and kills actress Angie Harmon's dog, claiming self-defense

Harmon is best known for her roles in 'Law & Order' and 'Rizolli & Isles'

Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Instacart driver shoots, kills Angie Harmon's dog in Charlotte
Actress Angie Harmon shared a post on social media saying her family is traumatized by the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An Instacart driver shot and killed the dog of actress Angie Harmon.

Harmon is best known for her roles in "Law & Order" and "Rizolli & Isles."

She shared a post on social media Monday saying her family is "completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."

In her post, Harmon wrote: "He got out of his car, delivered the food, & THEN shot our dog...The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self-defense'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the driver said the dog attacked him while he was delivering food to the family's home on Saturday.

He was defending himself, the driver said, when he fired the single gunshot.

No charges have been filed.

