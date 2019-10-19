pet adoption

Kate Upton claps back at Yankees fan's 'Verlander hurts puppies' sign

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a Yankees fan held up a sign that read, "Verlander hurts puppies," Supermodel Kate Upton set the record straight on Instagram.

"Actually he rescues puppies and trains them to be veteran service dogs," she posted.

She then included a link to the Wins for Warriors Foundation, a veteran-focused charity founded by her husband Justin Verlander.

The All-Star pitcher has donated more then $2 million to the Foundation.

The couple also raised awareness for local pet adoption agencies with their annual Grand Slam Adoption Event at Minute Maid Park.

Upton and Verlander are huge dog lovers and hosting this event for the past four years have helped hundreds of shelter dogs find forever homes.

MUST LOVE DOGS: Houston athletes and man's best friend

The couple has a boxer that they rescued named Harley Upton.



Verlander isn't the only dog loving pitcher on the Astros. The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation is working to make Houston no kill.

RELATED: Lance McCullers Jr. saves hundreds of pets a week with Rescued Pets Movement
