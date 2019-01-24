Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife Kara have teamed up with Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) to save hundreds of dogs and cats a week.The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation will be sponsoring transports with RPM to take pets that would have been euthanized in Houston to empty animal rescues and shelters in other states.These transports will help save an estimated 100-150 animals a week from euthanasia and send them to safety.As many as 1 million homeless dogs and cats roam the streets of Houston. Many animal shelters and animal welfare organizations are operating at capacity. This overcrowding forces the city's kill shelters to euthanize often.There are many parts of the country where shelters are empty and adopters are waiting.