PETS & ANIMALS

Lance McCullers Jr. saves hundreds of pets a week with Rescued Pets Movement

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has teamed up with Rescued Pets Movement to rescue thousands of animals this year.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife Kara have teamed up with Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) to save hundreds of dogs and cats a week.

The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation will be sponsoring transports with RPM to take pets that would have been euthanized in Houston to empty animal rescues and shelters in other states.

These transports will help save an estimated 100-150 animals a week from euthanasia and send them to safety.

RELATED: Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. helps lost dog find her home

As many as 1 million homeless dogs and cats roam the streets of Houston. Many animal shelters and animal welfare organizations are operating at capacity. This overcrowding forces the city's kill shelters to euthanize often.

There are many parts of the country where shelters are empty and adopters are waiting.

If you would like to help, you can donate or sign up to volunteer with Rescued Pets Movement here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogsanimal rescueanimal newsHouston AstrosHouston
PETS & ANIMALS
Man attacked by pit bulls he helped raise
YouTube star rescues parrot trapped in drain
Bobcat sighting has officials warning about mating season
Houston dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
Texas City teen dies after being hit by train
Paying tribute to the Florida bank shooting victims
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Two permanent ramp closures coming this weekend
Best 50 jobs in America for 2019
Man rode motorcycle inside home during bizarre SWAT standoff
Goodwill Ebooks: Save time and money when buying books
Show More
Store giving $50 gift cards to furloughed federal employees today
Man attacked by pit bulls he helped raise
Child accidentally shoots mom outside preschool
St. Louis police officer killed during accidental shooting
Victim may have solved his own murder
More News