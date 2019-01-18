PETS & ANIMALS

Houston Police Department K9 officer T-Rex undergoing surgery for cancer

Texas A&M veterinarians are operating on the five-year-old Belgian Malnoist to stop the spread of cancer.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
A popular Houston Police canine is getting one of his legs amputated in an effort to stop the spread of bone cancer.

T-Rex, who has been with HPD since 2015, is in College Station with his handler Friday.

A big Foti High Five to the HPD K-9 officers who have helped take down thousands of suspects.


Texas A&M veterinarians are operating on the five-year-old Belgian Malnois. The surgery will allow T-Rex to enjoy life for another five to six years.

