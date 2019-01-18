EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3051937" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A big Foti High Five to the HPD K-9 officers who have helped take down thousands of suspects.

A popular Houston Police canine is getting one of his legs amputated in an effort to stop the spread of bone cancer.T-Rex, who has been with HPD since 2015, is in College Station with his handler Friday.Texas A&M veterinarians are operating on the five-year-old Belgian Malnois. The surgery will allow T-Rex to enjoy life for another five to six years.