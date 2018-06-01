DONUTS

Houston police officers anxiously wait outside Shipley's on National Donut Day

HPD officers and K9 anxiously wait for Shipley's to open for National Donut Day (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's a long-time running joke that police officers love donuts, and on National Donut Day, Houston police took the opportunity to have a little fun with it.

Photos on the Houston Police Department Twitter account showed a line of officers on the northeast side anxiously waiting for Shipley's to open.


Even K9 officer TRex got in on the fun.

"Still waiting," HPD tweeted with a photo of two officers and TRex looking through the front glass window of the donut shop.

And the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tweeted to Shipley's asking if they were awake.

"Hey @ShipleyDo_Nuts, you up? Asking for a friend. Your hot glazed can't be beat and we're kind of experts on the subject, you know," the tweet read.



Snag some freebies and deals on this "holey day."

Dunkin' Donuts is offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut to each customer at participating stores in the United States and Canada.
Click here for more.
